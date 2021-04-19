Federal Budget Allocates $101M for Canadian Winery Support

Today's Federal Budget included a spending announcement directed at Canadian wineries. Page 217 of the Budget Document indicates that the federal government proposes to provide $101 million over two years starting in 2022 to "implement a program for the wine sector that will support wineries in adapting to ongoing and emerging challenges, in line with Canada's trade obligations". The program will be run by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Details of the program were not provided ... but it appears likely that this program may be designed to address the concerns of the Canadian wine industry surrounding the loss of the federal excise tax exemption, which is scheduled to occur in June 2022.